Facebook/TrueDetective Promotional image for 'True Detective'

The upcoming third season of "True Detective" has added Ray Fisher to its cast roster.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Fisher has been tapped to play a series regular role in the new season of the HBO crime anthology series. Details about his character are yet unknown. Fisher joins previously announced cast members Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, and Stephen Dorff.

It has been reported that Ali will be playing the lead part of Northwest Arkansas state police detective Wayne Hays. Michael Greyeyes, Jon Tenney, and Rhys Wakefield have also been cast in recurring roles.

Due to Fisher's casting, rumors have begun circulating about the future of the DC cinematic universe. Fisher notably debuted the character of Cyborg in last year's critically panned "Justice League," and he was expected to reprise his role for an upcoming sequel and a standalone Cyborg movie. However, with Fisher's casting in "True Detective" set to take up most of his year, doubts have started emerging about the fate of Cyborg.

Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Mamie Gummer has also been cast in the third season of "True Detective," portraying the recurring role of Lucy Purcell, a young mother with two children who finds herself in the middle of a crime.

Jeremy Saulnier will serve as director of the new installment, along with creator Nic Pizzolatto, who wrote most of the season 3 scripts himself. The fate of "True Detective" was initially thought to be stuck in development hell due to the underperformance of the second season. However, HBO ultimately decided to renew the series with more focus from Pizzolatto.

Set in the Ozarks, the third season will tell the story of a grisly crime as a decades-long mystery unfolds and takes place over three different time periods.

HBO has yet to announce a premiere date for "True Detective" season 3, though it is expected to air sometime in 2019.