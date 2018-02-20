'True Detective' Season 3 News: 'Justice League' Star Ray Fisher Lands Recurring Role

Facebook/TrueDetective Promotional image for 'True Detective'

"True Detective" continues to expand its cast for season 3.

Ray Fisher has landed a series regular role on the HBO anthology drama, according to reports. The "Justice League" star will take on the role of Freddy Burns, Wayne's (Mahershala Ali) son.

In season 3, "True Detective" will focus on a tragic crime that takes place in the heart of the Ozarks. It will also explore a mystery that deepens over decades while playing out in three different time periods.

Entertainment Weekly points out that Fisher's casting will likely cast doubt on whether his planned standalone Cyborg film will be released in 2020. The character was not well received when he appeared in "Justice League" and "Justice League 2" appears to be DC's priority right now. Fisher could still return to the DC cinematic world, though, but he can only do that once "True Detective" wraps filming sometime later this year.

As previously announced, Academy Award winner Ali will play the lead character in the show's anticipated comeback. He will portray Wayne Hays, a state police detective who comes from Northwest Arkansas. Further details about his character have yet to be revealed by the network.

Although he is famously known for the acclaimed film "Moonlight," Ali is no stranger to the small screen. He has appeared on various programs such as Netflix's "House of Cards" and "Luke Cage." However, his major part in "True Detective" surely marks his most high-profile gig in the recent years.

Starring alongside Ali is Carmen Ejogo, who is known for her roles in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" and "Selma." She will play the role of Amelia Reardon, an Arkansas schoolteacher with ties to two missing children in 1980.

Rounding out the cast are Jon Tenney ("The Closer"), Rhys Wakefield ("The Purge") and Michael Greyeyes ("Fear the Walking Dead").

"True Detective" season 3 is expected to premiere next year on HBO.