'True Detective' Season 3 News: Mamie Gummer Lands Major Role in HBO Drama

The cast for "True Detective" continues to expand.

Mamie Gummer has landed a major role in season 3 of "True Detective," reports confirmed Tuesday. The 34-year-old has will play Lucy Purcell, a young mother of two who unexpectedly finds herself in the midst of a tragic crime.

In season 3, the series will be set in the Ozark Mountains as it explores a macabre crime. It will also focus on a huge mystery that plays out in three different time periods. Gummer joins Oscar winning-actor Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight"), who will star as Arkansas state police detective Wayne Hays, along with Carmen Ejogo ("Zero Hour"), who will play a schoolteacher named Amelia Reardon.

Other main cast members for season 3 include, Scoot McNairy ("Halt and Catch Fire") and Stephen Dorff ("Star"). Further details about the show, including its exact release date, has yet to be announced.

Gummer's TV credits include roles on "Emily Owens M.D.," "Off the Map" and "Manhattan." She has also appeared in multiple films such as "Ricki and the Flash," "The Ward," "The Lifeguard" and "The End of the Tour."

HBO appears to be on board with the Streep-Gummer family talent. Last month, the network announced that Gummer's mother, Meryl Streep, will be part of "Big Little Lies" season 2. News of Streep's casting comes on the heels of her Oscar nomination for playing the lead on Steven Spielberg's "The Post."

With her nomination, Streep was able to broke her own record for having the most Oscar acting nominations. Her total number of nods from the award-giving body is now 21. She also received nominations for her roles in notable films including "The Deer Hunter," "Kramer vs. Kramer," "Silkwood," and "The Devil Wears Prada." Streep has three Oscar wins under her belt and sources confirmed that she will make roughly $800,000 per episode on "Big Little Lies."

"True Detective" season 3 premieres sometime in 2019.