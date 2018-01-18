'True Detective' Season 3 News: Scoot McNairy Joins Cast

Facebook/TrueDetective Promo image for 'True Detective'

Scoot McNairy was tapped to join the new cast of "True Detective" season 3.

Deadline confirmed that the "Halt and Catch Fire" star signed up to appear in the third installment of HBO's crime drama opposite Mahershala Ali, Stephen Dorff, and Carmen Ejogo.

McNairy will reportedly portray the role of Tom, a father who went through a terrible loss. His fate was tied to the lives of state police detectives Wayne Hays and Roland West, portrayed by Ali and Dorff respectively. Egojo, on the other hand, will play the role of schoolteacher Amelia Reardon who was linked to the case of two missing children in 1980.

The third installment of Nic Pizzolatto's crime anthology series will center on the story of a macabre crime set in the midst of the Ozarks. It will also address the mystery that continues to deepen over time.

Just like its critically-acclaimed first season starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, the script of season 3 of "True Detective" was written solely by Pizzolatto except for episode 4 which he wrote with David Milch. The series creator will also direct the episodes with Jeremy Saulnier.

The second installment of "True Detective" was not able to replicate the success of its first season. According to HBO's former president of programming Michael Lombardo, he should be the one to blame for the lukewarm reception of the audience for season 2.

In an interview with The Frame, Lombardo admitted that he pressured Pizzolatto to come up with the second season of "True Detective" immediately after the end of the first season. "I set him up. To deliver, in a very short time frame, something that became very challenging to deliver. That's not what that show is. He had to reinvent the wheel, so to speak. Find his muse. And so I think that's what I learned from it. Don't do that anymore," the former network head stated.

Other details about "True Detective" season 3 remains under wraps, but new HBO programming president Casey Bloys mentioned during the recent Television Critics Association winter press tour that the new installment will not come out until 2019.