'True Detective' Season 3 Plot News: Mahershala Ali and Cast Begin Filming Early 2018 in Arkansas

Cameras will begin rolling for "True Detective" season 3 in early 2018. Officials in Northern Arkansas confirmed the show chose the state as its main location.

REUTERS/Mike Blake Mahershala Ali will play an Arkansas police detective in "True Blood" season 3 on HBO.

Some 300 locals will likely be gainfully employed in the production of "True Detective" season 3. Hence, state officials acknowledged the producers and HBO for its decision to bring the show to Arkansas.

"I'm excited, because any time you see a major film crew come into a city," Fayetteville Mayor Lionel Jordan said. "That's a lot of people spending money here: staying in our hotels and eating at our restaurants," he added, saying, "It really helps the city."

Mahershala Ali plays Arkansas state police Wayne Hayes in "True Detective" season 3. Carmen Ejogo co-stars as Amelia Reardon, the school teacher that works with Hayes in the case of two missing children in the Ozarks around the 1980s.

"I'm personally excited to explore what that world [the Ozarks] was like in the time period that we'll be exploring," Ejogo stated. "It's always such a privilege as an actor when you get to encounter an entirely new environment, and you have to explore and research it to be able to inhabit it and to be able to convey it."

Nic Pizzolato, who lived and studied in Fayetteville, Arkansas before 2005, wrote the scripts to "True Detective" season 3. Jeremy Saulnier ("Green Room") directed the episodes.

HBO tapped Ali for the upcoming crime drama last July. The network reached a deal with the Oscar-winning star in September and announced that the plot to the third season will be set in the Ozarks.

The anthology drama "True Detective" debuted on HBO in 2014 with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. The second season followed a year later with Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch and Vince Vaughn. HBO has not yet set a premiere date for season 3.