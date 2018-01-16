'True Detective' Season 3 Release Date: Series Will Not Air This Year

(Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake) 89th Academy Awards - Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals - Hollywood, California, U.S.A. - Feb. 26, 2017Actor Mahershala Ali of Moonlight.

"True Detective" will be back, but it will be a while before it reaches the small screen.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, HBO programming president Casey Bloys said that season 3 of the series will not be back until next year.

We couldn't have it ready for 2018 so you can assume 2019.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bloys was more specific saying it will premiere in 2019.

Set in the Ozarks, "True Detective" season 3 will star Mahershala Ali as an Arkansas State Investigator. Stephen Dorff will play the role of his partner while Carmen Ejogo will be his wife.

HBO says that the new season of the hit anthology series will feature "macabre crime ... and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods."

Bloys did not say anything more about "True Detective" season 3 outside of that, and how they compare to the first and second seasons of the crime drama, which were received very differently.

I think [the scripts are] fantastic. I'm excited. I think people are going to be very happy.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding "True Detective" season 3 as it will mark the big resurrection of the series after the poorly received second season that aired in 2015.

Matthew McConaughey, who starred in the successful first season, has expressed interest in reprising his role as Rustin Cohle although the anthology nature of the show makes it unlikely.

However, the setting of "True Detective" season 3 may allow for the character to at least pop by although media outlets doubt it will happen.

All episodes of "True Detective" season 3 except one will be written by the series creator himself Nic Pizzolatto. The other one will be penned by David Milch known for his work on "Deadwood." "Green Room" director Jeremy Saulnier will helm the series.