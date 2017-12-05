'True Detective' Season 3 Spoilers: Detective Cohle to Return?

Facebook/TrueDetective Promotional image for "True Detective"

Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) may return to render his services and help the next batch of sleuths in the upcoming season of "True Detective."

According to CarterMatt, it is possible that Detective Cohle may be back in the new installment, at least in a cameo appearance. Previously, it has been revealed that the new storyline will revolve around the character of Wayne Hays (to be played by Mahershala Ali). He is set to investigate a macabre crime at the heart of the Ozarks in Arkansas. Speculations indicate that since the distance between Fayetteville and Shreveport is just a five-hour drive away, Hays may reach out to Cohle and ask for his assistance in the probe.

The Ozarks case is said to span three time periods. Hays will need someone who has spent years digging for shreds of evidence to solve a crime. During the first season, Cohle and his partner Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson) closed a murder case after 17 years of hard work. Having Cohle around will definitely make Hays' work easier.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Carmen Ejogo will star opposite Ali in season 3. She will play the role of Amelia Reardon, an Arkansas schoolteacher who is in close association with two missing children in 1980.

All the episodes of the third season of the anthology have been written by series creator Nic Pizzolatto except for the fourth one, as this episode has been co-authored by David Milch. It still remains to be seen how many episodes season 3 will have, but both the first and second installments had eight episodes. Pizzolatto and Jeremy Saulnier will be the showrunners.

HBO has yet to announce a release date, but speculations are rife that it would air sometime in 2018, replacing the spot assigned to the network's highest-rated show, "Game of Thrones."