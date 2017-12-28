'True Detective' Season 3 Update: New Episodes to Be Filmed in Arkansas

"True Detective" season 3, HBO's crime-suspense series, is set to begin filming in Arkansas in early 2018, according to local officials. The city of Fayetteville stands to benefit from the production, which has a budget of around $70 million.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission announced on Friday, Dec. 22, that filming on the series will begin early next year, according to the Associated Press via Us News.

Facebook/TrueDetective The third season of HBO's crime anthology series "True Detective" is about to begin filming in Northwest Arkansas early next year.

The city of Fayetteville and its mayor, Lioneld Jordan, cited how the production of the show in their area will provide a boost in the form of jobs for local actors and TV production workers.

"I'm excited because any time you see a major film crew come into a city, that's a lot of people spending money here: staying in our hotels and eating at our restaurants. It really helps the city," Jordan said, calling the decision of HBO to film in the region "a big win for the city."

Season 3 of "True Detective" will star Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali as a detective for the Arkansas State Police force. Production of new episodes for the award-winning series, at about $70 million budget-wise, is expected to boost the local economy of Fayetteville by at least $100 million, according to the Arkansas Online.

"This is a testament to the dedicated teamwork across state agencies and communities to position the state as a choice place to do business," state Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

At least 300 people, including extras, local actors and production crew members, are expected to be employed in Northwest Arkansas to run the production of "True Detective" season 3.

About 50 to 100 scouts are already on the road, taking photos and negotiating with local business to map out the setting for the HBO series. According to Chung Tan, the director of economic development for the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, a courthouse is among the venues that HBO will need for the show.

HBO has not yet set a specific premiere date for "True Detective" season 3 as of this time.