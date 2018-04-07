The True End of Self-Awareness, If We Are Honest With Ourselves

Expand | Collapse

Both Socrates and Plato are credited with the phrase, "Know thyself." These same two words have also become a mantra taken up in the modern day. In so many words, all kinds of gurus from all kinds of perspectives are saying the same thing—know thyself, and then obey thyself. That is, the chief end of mankind is to understand what makes you uniquely happy, and then to pursue that happiness regardless of what stands in your way.

Of course, there is an assumption behind this philosophy. It is assumed that when we end up knowing ourselves, we will find a great deal of freedom and release and gratification. But what happens when self-awareness leads you where you don't want to go? What if you subscribe to the philosophy, and yet at the end of it, you are broken by what you find? This is the true end of self-awareness, at least when we are honest with ourselves. Because it is, it's no wonder that all the adults who have gotten into this endless rabbit hole of self-exploration find they are never satisfied, never truly actualized, and always teetering on the brink of despair. In the Bible, this is what happened to Peter, one who came face-to-face with what he was truly capable of—and it left him devastated.

Peter was so sure of himself. He was the one who confessed Jesus as the Messiah. He was the one who had walked on water. He was the one who had come to Christ's defense with the sword in the garden—and that last one happened after Jesus cast doubt on his commitment. He heard the words about his denials in the back of his mind as he slashed at the soldier. Three times, indeed.

But then it happened. In a matter of a few hours, Peter saw the truth about himself. He came face-to-face with the fact that he was not nearly as strong, not nearly as faithful, not nearly as committed, as he would have liked to believe. And the truth of himself made him weep bitterly.

I remember many years ago, I was pushing a lawnmower. And for the first time, and seemingly out of nowhere, I had my own "rooster" moment. I saw with vivid clarity the fact that all my religious actions, all my friendships, all the good things I had done, were really about me. They were all done, at least at some level, to make people like me. Or think well of me. Or be impressed with me. And the lawnmower got very difficult to push much further.

It is a frightening thing to look inside oneself. There's nothing quite as devastating as realizing with sudden clarity just what you are capable of. It's in those moments that the "good news" of self-exploration and the idea that true joy and happiness can be found with knowing, and then obeying, oneself is proven false. The lie is exposed when we peel back the layers of our personhood. And we are left, like Peter, like me, with a sense of bankruptcy. We cry as the prophet did, "Woe is me! For we are unclean people, and we come from an unclean people" (see Isa. 6:5). Self-awareness—true self-awareness—will lead us to a place we don't want to go.

Now there are two options when we come to the realization of what we are capable of. On the one hand, we can simply carry on as we have been, walking further and further down the road of self-discovery. But if left unchecked, our self-awareness will quickly become self-idolatry.

We will become our own God; we are the object of our pursuits. This, unfortunately, is the unintended result of our emphasis on "authenticity" and "community." We become people who justify our sin and our shortcomings because they are known and acknowledged and shared with others. We no longer feel conviction about this stuff in our lives that has yet to be fully claimed by the gospel because our struggles are common and even understandable.

Alternatively, we can come to the uncomfortable realization of just who we are and what we are capable of, and then find ourselves in just the right position to find true freedom through Jesus. The freedom Jesus brings is not only freedom from sin and death—it's also freedom from this kind of self-worship masquerading as introspection.

Excerpted with permission from Growing Down by Michael Kelley. Copyright 2018, B&H Publishing Group.

Michael Kelley works for LifeWay Christian Resources, where he leads a team that works day in and day out to write trustworthy, challenging, and specific biblical content for churches. He also gets out on the road some to speak in different churches, conferences and retreats and has authored several books, including Transformational Discipleship: How People Really Grow.