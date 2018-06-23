Trump and Kim Jong Un: Will Their Meeting Bring Peace?

It's amazing to see much of the liberal coverage of the summit. It's as if there's an unwritten principle that says, "Whatever Trump does, he's wrong and he gets no credit."

Headlines on the Huffington Post and CNN read: "South Korea Blindsided By Trump War Games Agreement" and "Trump's new world order. From ripping up agreements with allies to his talks with North Korea, here are ways Trump is unsettling his predecessors' work."

In contrast, Breitbart headlines declare: "Japan Praises Trump for Successful Summit with Kim Jung-Un" and "South Korea Praises" (the link was not working and hence not provided here).

I expect the partisan reporting to continue like this in the days ahead. The ultimate proof will be in the pudding. What will come out of this summit long-term? I'll return to that question – the real question – at the end of this article.

