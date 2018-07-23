Trump Claims His 2016 Campaign Was Spied on Illegally

Now that the FBI has released documents that it claims would link a former adviser's ties to Russia, Trump has gone on the offensive against the agency once more. Trump took to Twitter on Sunday claiming that his 2016 presidential campaign was "illegally" spied upon, for the benefit of Hillary Clinton.

In another jab at the Democratic National Committee, Trump has posted his allegations on Twitter with no offer of evidence, at least for now. "Looking more & more like the Trump Campaign for President was illegally being spied upon (surveillance) for the political gain of Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC," he wrote on Sunday, July 22.

Pixabay/geralt President Trump posted on social media his suspicions that his 2016 presidential campaign was “illegally being spied” on.

The documents released by FBI also included records on how the bureau planned for surveillance on former Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page. The request was made at the time the agency has begun to suspect that Trump's campaign has links to the Russian government, according to Reuters.

His post was just one in a series of tweets that accused the Democrats as the ones behind the "Dirty Dossier" allegedly paid for as another "hit piece" against him. Both the Department of Justice and the FBI have yet to issue a comment about this latest pronouncement from Trump.

The dossier, in this case, refers to a set of heavily redacted documents released by the Department of Justice. Among these documents is the FBI's request for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to monitor Page, Trump's former campaign adviser two years ago.

The FBI wrote that it "believes Page has been the subject of targeted recruitment by the Russian government," as part of its surveillance request. According to the bureau, they suspect that Page is part of a plan "to undermine and influence the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential election in violation of U.S. criminal law."