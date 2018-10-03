6 Recent Trump Comments on Kavanaugh: Mocks Ford, Suggests Democrat Senator a Drunkard

(Screenshot:YouTube/C-SPAN) Donald Trump speaking at the White House at a press hearing on October 1, 2018. President Donald Trump mocked the woman accusing his Supreme Court nominee of attempted rape and suggested he has seen at least one Democratic senator in compromising situations involving alcohol. Trump made the comments regarding Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the allegations of sex assault he has faced at a Monday press conference and a rally later that night. The White House Rose Garden press conferences was focused on a new trilateral trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, but reporters asked several questions relating to Kavanaugh and last week's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. While Trump has in the past suggested that California Professor Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses Kavanaugh of attempting to rape her back in 1982, is credible, he blasted the way the judge has been treated by the media. He also accused Democrats of not following through on the attempted rape accusations when they were first received in July. Separately, he admitted that he never drinks alcohol and would be a "mess" if he did. Here are 6 comments Trump made Monday:

1. Mocks Ford Expand | Collapse (Photo: Screengrab, CNN) President Donald Trump at a Southhaven, Mississippi rally, October 2, 2018. Trump mocked Ford's testimony at a Southhaven, Mississippi rally Monday night. "Thirty-six years ago this happened: I had one beer! Well, you think it was...? Nope! It was one beer," he said, impersonating Ford. "Oh, good. How'd you get home? I don't remember. How'd you get there? I don't remember. Where was the place? I don't remember. "How many years ago was it? I don't know. I don't know. I don't know! I don't know! What neighbourhood was it in? I don't know. "Where's the house? I don't know! Upstairs, downstairs, where was it? I don't know! But I had one beer. That's the only thing I remember. And a man's life is in tatters."

2. FBI Investigation Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: YouTube/C-SPAN) Brett Kavanaugh at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington D.C. on September 27, 2018. Trump was asked about the week-long FBI investigation into Kavanaugh, and said that he backs officers doing "what they have to do to get to the answer." "At the same time, just so we all understand, this is our seventh investigation of a man who has really — you know, you look at his life, until this happened — what a change he's gone through, what his family has gone through. The trauma for a man that's never had any accusation — any. He's never had a bad statement about him," he said. "I think he was number one in his class at Yale. He was number one in his law school at Yale. And then what he's gone through over the last three weeks is incredible," Trump continued. This is false. Yale Law School does not rank its graduates. "So I want the FBI — this is now their seventh investigation. So it's not like they're, you know, just starting. I want them to do a very comprehensive investigation."

3. Affect on Family Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: YouTube/ABC News) Judge Brett Kavanaugh stands with his family as President Donald Trump announces that Kavanaugh is his nominee for the United States Supreme Court on July 9, 2018. Trump also spoke about the harmful effect the controversy has had on Ashley, Kavanaugh's wife, and the couple's children. "What his wife is going through, what his beautiful children are going through is not describable. It's not describable. It's not fair," he argued. Kavanaugh himself said last week during the hearing that his family has been "destroyed" due to the accusations, and that the couple has had a very hard time explaining the situation to their children. "I think it's fair to do it to me because, you know, I've been going from day one — from long before I got to office, you've been doing it. It's almost became — I think for me, it's like a part of my job description, to handle this crap," Trump added.

4. Alcohol Problems Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: Twitter/The White House) President Donald Trump announces his Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh, to fill the seat created by Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement on July 9, 2018. Trump said that much of the news coverage related to Kavanaugh has been about his alcohol use and beer drinking, but suggested that at least one Democratic senator has a heavy problem in this regard himself. "Now they talk about alcohol. They talk about all of the things that you hear. And, frankly, you take a look at — they're bringing up subjects — we would know about this over the last 20 years, 30 years of his career. You know, what happened? They're going back to high school," the president noted. "And they're saying, 'He drank a lot one evening in high school.' You know? I'll tell you what. I happen to know some United States senators. One who is — on the other side — who is pretty aggressive. I've seen that person in very bad situations. Okay? I've seen that person in very, very bad situations. Somewhat compromising." Trump claimed, though did not share the name of the senator he has in mind. "And, you know, I think it's very unfair to bring up things like this."

5. Trump Never Drinks Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: YouTube/C-SPAN) Donald Trump at the U.N. General Assembly in New York on September 25, 2018. Trump then claimed that not only is he not a drinker, but that he has never had a beer in his life. "I don't drink. Whenever they looking for something good, I say, 'I never had a glass of alcohol.' I've never had alcohol. I've just — for whatever reason. Can you imagine if I had, what a mess I'd be," he said to laughter at the press conference. "I'd be the world's worst. But I never drank. But I can tell you, I watched that hearing. And I watched a man saying that he did have difficulty, as a young man, with drink," he continued, going back to the Kavanaugh hearing. "The one question I didn't ask is: How about the last 20 years? Have you have difficulty the last 20 years? Because nobody said anything bad about him," he noted of the Supreme Court nominee's record.

6. Democrats' Timing Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein) Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., U.S. May 8, 2017 Lastly, Trump blasted Democrats that have a problem with the FBI investigation being only a week-long, given that Dianne Feinstein, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, knew of Ford's accusations for two months before they were made public. "If she wanted a really thorough investigation, we had all the time in the world. She didn't have to wait until after the hearing was closed, essentially," the president said of Feinstein. "She should have said, 'Listen, I have a problem. I have this report. I'd like the FBI to look at it while we're doing the hearings.' We had two months. No, she didn't do that. She waited until we were closed," he added. Addressing Democrats directly, he asked: "'We want more time for the FBI' — if you wanted more time for the FBI, why didn't Dianne Feinstein bring this up?"