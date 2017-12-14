Trump Denies Knowing Women Who Accused Him of Sexual Misconduct

Reuters/Yuri Gripas President Donald J. Trump denies sexual allegations made against him

United States President Donald J. Trump outright denies that he has ever encountered the women who have raised allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

President Trump went on Twitter claiming that he has never met the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct. According to the U.S. president, the Democratic party is just using the women to replace the controversy surrounding the Russian collusion.

"Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia - so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don't know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS!" Trump's post reads.

President Trump's statement comes after the White House denied that the allegations raised by three accusers who recently appeared in "Megyn Kelly Today" are false.

The three women who came on national television to share their horrible experiences with the U.S. president are Samantha Holvey, Jessica Leads, and Rachel Crooks.

According to Leeds, President Trump groped her and kissed her while they were on the plane in 1970. Meanwhile, Crooks claim that Trump kissed her on the mouth without consent while she was his employee at Trump Tower.

There are 19 women who have voiced out their experiences of sexual misconduct by President Trump, all of which he denies knowing. However, TIME reports that several of them have participated in Trump's projects.

One of the women, Summer Zervose, appeared as a contestant on NBC's "The Apprentice" on its fifth season. Another accuser, Natasha Stoynoff, interviewed the U.S. president and his wife, Melania Trump, back in 2005 when she was working as a magazine staff under PEOPLE.

According to Stoynoff, Trump forcibly approached her, pinned her against the wall, and kissed her. The other accusers of President Trump were candidates in the "Miss U.S.A." pageants.