Trump Drops 3 Shocking Statements About Upcoming North Korea Meeting

Wikimedia Commons/Michael Vadon US President Donald Trump prepares to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in Singapore on June 12.

US President Donald Trump just dropped three unexpected statements about his plans for North Korea once the meeting with Kim Jong Un goes well.

The president is scheduled to meet the North Korean leader in Singapore for the nuclear summit on June 12.

Speaking in front of the reporters during the press conference Thursday together with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump declared that he would "certainly" accept Kim if he decides to visit the US. He also offered him a room at his Mar-a-Lago resort hotel in Palm Beach, Florida if Kim opts to avoid Washington.

According to a report from Vox, Trump's invitation is not expected from a head of state since presidents do not exactly welcome infamous dictators in the White House. But the 45th president of the US believed that there is nothing wrong with his offer to bring him in the country.

Trump also mentioned during the press conference that he "would certainly like to see normalization with North Korea."

This means that the president is open to the idea that the US and North Korea will start sending diplomats to each other's territories and begin to develop economic ties. This is something that has not been done for a long time.

Kim will reportedly have the most benefits if this will take place since his regime will be legitimized worldwide. North Korea had been eyeing this development for a long time, and they even promised to shut down their nuclear power just to have normalized relations with the US.

Trump can make this possible by signing an official declaration that ends the Korean war or by signing a peace treaty with North Korea to ensure them that the US will not lead any action that aims to overthrow Kim's regime.

However, Trump also said that he will implement "maximum pressure" again to the North Korean government if the meeting in Singapore will not be successful.

This means that he will financially cripple the Pyongyang government until they will have no choice but to close their nuclear program.

Meanwhile, CNN revealed that the US president opted to use his intuition instead of doing an intensive preparation for the upcoming Singapore meeting next week.

According to the report, the top advisers of the president provided him with the much-needed information regarding North Korea's nuclear program and Kim's regime.

While his team is reportedly worried that Trump is not preparing enough for the upcoming meeting, the president said that he is more than equipped for the event.

"I think I'm very well-prepared. I don't think I have to prepare very much. It's about attitude. It's about willingness to get things done," Trump stated during the press conference.

He also added that he was preparing for the summit for a while already, but he did not provide more information about his preparation.

In addition, the president clarified reports that Kim's long-time friend and former NBA star Dennis Rodman will join the upcoming summit in Singapore.

"I like him. He's a nice guy. No, he was not invited," the president told the press as reported by BBC.