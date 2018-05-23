Trump Echoes His Stand for Life During 2018's Campaign for Life Gala Speech

Facebook/SusanBAnthonyList A screenshot featuring President Donald Trump during his speech at the 2018 Campaign for Life Gala of the Susan B. Anthony List where he talks about his anti-abortion stand.

US President Donald Trump reiterated his stand to protect life during his keynote speech at the Susan B. Anthony List's 11th Annual Campaign for Life Gala on Tuesday evening.

"When I ran for office, I pledged to stand for life, and as president, that's exactly what I have done and I have kept my promise and I think everybody here understands that totally," the president stated in front of the crowd during the event, as reported by CNN.

As one of his actions to fulfill his promise during his campaign, Trump proposed a new rule that would prohibit health facilities that promote abortions from receiving federal family planning budget. The said proposal was directly aimed at the Planned Parenthood organization, which received federal funding for its non-abortion services.

"For decades American taxpayers have been wrongfully forced to subsidize the abortion industry through Title X federal funding so today, we have kept another promise. My administration has proposed a new rule to prohibit Title X funding from going to any clinic that performs abortions," the 45th US president also stated.

Aside from the proposal that will amend the Title X funds, the president is also known for coming up with different anti-abortion policies. He also nominated several conservative judges to federal courts that also have the same stand against abortion.

However, he reminded all those who were present during the event that they should vote in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections to make sure that his efforts will not go to waste since there are several Democratic senators from conservative-led states who might block it. He named Senator Jon Tester of Montana, Missouri's Claire McCaskill, Michigan's Debbie Stabenow, and North Dakota's Heidi Heitkamp who all cast their votes against the 20-week bill and declared their support for late-term abortion.

"We can't be complacent. What happens historically, a tremendous percentage of the time, is that you win the election and become complacent," Trump stated. "We sit back, the other side has energy, and they win," he added.

Trump also shared the story of Lisa and Bruce Alexander, a couple who decided to adopt their daughter Katherine even if she was born with an opioid addiction.

According to the president, the four-year-old girl already memorized "America the Beautiful" when she was still 2 years old. The young girl also told her adoptive parents that she wants to become a police officer then the next US president when she grows up. He also invited the young girl on stage for recognition.

The president mentioned that Katherine is a living proof that each life is sacred, and all child is a gift from God.

"When we stand for life, we stand for the true source of America's greatness: it's our people," Trump also said during his keynote speech.

Bustle noted that Trump is the very first sitting president who spoke at the annual anti-abortion gala.

According to the press release for the event, Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser described Trump as the most "pro-life president in our nation's history."

She also said that he managed to successfully fulfill his campaign promises to his pro-life voters who did everything that they can to support his bid for the presidency in 2016.