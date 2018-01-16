The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. is currently on the receiving end of a wave of bad reviews, dropping its score on review website Yelp down to two stars. The hotel is also under an advisory from the site while it is "being monitored by Yelp's Support team for content related to media reports."

The Yelp page for the luxury hotel has been pelted with reviews from site users who would often call the place a "sh**hole," which could have been prompted by an earlier outburst by President Trump about Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries.

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque Flags fly above the entrance to the new Trump International Hotel on its opening day in Washington, DC, U.S.

Trump's remark was in turn prompted by his frustration with lawmakers in the Oval Office on Thursday, Jan. 11, when talks turned to a bipartisan immigration deal, according to The Washington Post's sources who were briefed on the meeting.

"Why are we having all these people from sh**hole countries come here?" Trump reportedly asked the lawmakers when the subject of immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries came up.

Incidentally, or perhaps knowingly, the Yelp reviewers who left one-star reviews for the Trump International Hotel made use of the word President Trump allegedly used as well.

"It's a shithole. The owner is a racist senile old man. Don't waste your money. #shithole," one user said. Similar remarks have been made not just on the Washington, D.C. hotel, but also on other establishments under the Trump brand, including those in New York, Las Vegas, Chicago and other states.

For now, Yelp is letting these reviews stand, while placing the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC under monitoring. The website also offered a link where users can report "content that violates Yelp's Content Guidelines or Terms of Service" to the site administrators.