Trump Slams CNN, Calls Fox News 'More Important'

In one of his latest posts on social media, U.S. President Donald Trump praised Fox News as the "MUCH more important" media outlet in the U.S., while slamming CNN for allegedly putting the country in a poor light to the outside world.

"Fox News is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them!" Trump wrote in his post.

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque US President Donald Trump speaks in front of his Trump Tower residence.

Trump posted his latest comments on Saturday evening via Twitter. This latest outburst came at a time that AT&T and Time Warner were circling around a potential merger — a huge acquisition that the Department of Justice has reportedly set up roadblocks against.

In addition to filing a formal suit against AT&T to derail the merger that was estimated to be worth $85 billion, the department has also allegedly told the network that they need to downsize or risk hurting media competition and ultimately the consumers.

To do so, the Justice Department reportedly advised AT&T to sell off CNN's parent company away if they are to allow the merger. AT&T can also shed their DirecTV subsidiary, according to The Hill.

This is not the first time that Trump associated CNN with fake news, having accused the network earlier this year. His comments on CNN may have been brought up during the Justice Department's lawsuit, according to Business Insider.

For their part, the CNN social media team will not take this outburst lying down. They fired back a response just minutes later after Trump's latest tweet spread online.

"It's not CNN's job to represent the U.S to the world. That's yours. Our job is to report the news. #FactsFirst," read the response on CNN's official Twitter handle.