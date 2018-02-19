Trump Slams FBI for Missing Red Flags on Florida Shooting Due to Russian Collusion Investigation

Reuters/ Jim Bourg United States President Donald Trump back in 2017

United States President Donald Trump slammed the FBI for missing Florida school shooter's red flags. Trump also pointed out that the FBI are too occupied tackling the Russian collusion and that the bureau needs to "get back to the basics."

A total of 17 lives were taken after the horrific mass shooting last Wednesday at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Nikolas Cruz, 19, confessed for the mass shooting and is now awaiting conviction. According to a number of reports, Cruz could face the death penalty if convicted of all 17 charges of premeditated murder.

President Trump, last Saturday, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the tragic incident. "Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable," he tweeted. After the shooting, several reports came out that there were many red flags sent out by Cruz on social media about mass or school shooting.

The President did not stop there and continued to involve the Russian Collusion to his social media statement. "They (FBI) are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud," he added,

Trump's tweet then resulted to him being criticized for using the Florida shooting tragedy to attack the FBI and the investigation prior to the Russian Collusion. Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates also utilized Twitter to send a message about the shooting. "Incomprehensible pain and loss at a high school, yet again, and its children who are the leading voices for action. Meanwhile, our president uses the tragedy to attack the investigation of a foreign adversary's interference in our democracy. Shameful," she posted.

Reuters/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins A woman grieves in front of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the mass shooting killing 17 people.

Families and friends of the victims are now asking for tighter gun control laws for the safety of others in the future. The young survivors of the shooting are going to lead a national march on Mar. 24 to Washington to demand a stronger and more effective gun control.