Trump Threatens Harley-Davidson With 'Big Tax' If It Moves Offshore

Trump has just threatened longtime American motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson, should it insist on moving some of its production overseas. The President has warned the company that it "will be the beginning of the end" for them, starting with a promise of "big tax."

The recent tariffs that form part of the Trump administration's recent protectionist stance were partly aimed at benefiting U.S. manufacturers. Harley-Davidson, makers of the iconic American motorcycle brand, was one of the examples Trump has repeatedly cited as one of those who would greatly benefit from these measures.

Pixabay/12019 Donald Trump on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 threatened Harley-Davidson with a "big tax" and warned the motorbike company should it shift some motorcycle production overseas.

The company is now caught between the President and a hostile EU market, which has put up tariffs on imported motorcycles partly in retaliation to Trump's new policy. When Harley-Davidson announced that they are shifting some of their production overseas to get around the new tariffs, Trump quickly took to social media to clap back at their decision.

"A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never!" Trump exclaimed on Twitter on Tuesday, June 26.

"Their employees and customers are already very angry at them. If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end - they surrendered, they quit!" he went on, adding that taxes are coming should they insist on moving production out of the country.

"The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before!" Trump added at the end. Unfortunately for Harley, Europe is its second-largest market for its products, and the new 31 percent tariff that the EU will be slapping U.S. import motorcycles would mean a stiff hike on the cost of exports, according to the Guardian.

Once the new EU tariffs come into effect, Harley-Davidson will see the cost of sending a bike over to Europe jumping by an average of $2,200.

"Companies are now coming back to America. Harley must know that they won't be able to sell back into U.S. without paying a big tax!" Trump warned in another tweet on Tuesday.