Trump to Pro-Life Group: Unborn Babies Have the Fundamental 'Right to Life'

In a letter addressed to the National Right to Life Committee, President Donald Trump re-asserted his stance as a pro-life president, repeating his promise to protect the right of unborn children to be born.

Pro-life advocates have gathered for the opening of the National Right to Life Committee's national convention in Kansas City on Thursday, June 28, and to mark the occasion, President Trump has delivered a staunchly pro-life message in the form of a letter, as can be seen in a copy obtained by Life News.

June 30, 2018

"We all have a duty to defend the most basic and fundamental human right — the right to life," Trump affirmed in his letter, adding a promise as the President to preserving just that.

"As President I am dedicated to protecting the lives of every American including the unborn," Trump wrote. He went on to mention the steps that the Trump administration has already undertaken to ensure the protection of unborn children, including the funding changes to the Planned Parenthood's abortion efforts, as well as new policies that enable states to withdraw abortion-related funding as well.

"Further, last month my Administration proposed updates to the regulations governing the Title X Family Planning program in order to improve Women's Health and ensure that federal funds are not used to fund the abortion industry in violation of law," he continued in his letter, an achievement that he has also mentioned earlier in another message to the Susan B. Anthony List's "Campaign for Life Gala."

At the end of the letter, the president commended the work that the National Right to Life committee has done so far in giving a "voice to the voiceless." He also thanked the hundreds of pro right to life supporters now gathered at the convention for their continuing efforts to protect unborn babies everywhere.