Trump's Campaign Website Offers to Add Donors' Names on 'State of the Union Supporter List'

It's U.S. President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address in his term, and ever the businessman, Trump is already using the occasion to raise funds via his campaign website. For as low as $35, supporters can have their name flashed onscreen during the White House's live stream of the event.

"Make a special State of the Union contribution to have your name broadcast on the Official Donald J. Trump for President livestream," the website says just before the State of the Union address, as quoted by Business Insider.

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 30, 2018.

With the address now over, the message has been changed to now invite supporters to add their name to the "State of the Union Supporter List," which will be printed and given to Donald Trump himself.

"We are printing a list of supporters to give to President Donald J. Trump when he's done tonight, and we want your name to be on it. Contribute now and make sure he sees your name!" the new message added, offering the same contribution buttons as the ones before the ceremony.

Donation options include pre-set options for $35, $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000, and finally, the legal limit of $2,700. There's also an option to specify another amount, as well as the choice to make the donation a monthly recurring one.

The White House live stream is expected to be picked up by National TV networks as well, and by late afternoon of Jan. 30, the campaign has collected $1 million in donations from more than 75,000 donors, according to Republican National Committee spokeswoman Cassie Smedile via The Washington Post.

The contributions will go towards Trump's re-election campaign, as well as the Republican National Committee as well, as Smedile said. They also needed to adjust the speed of the names being flashed onscreen "because of the overwhelming response," she added.