TSMC To Produce Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Chipset

REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo - RTX36BGA FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego, California, U.S. April 18, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has been contracted to produce Qualcomm's latest chipset. Furthermore, the Snapdragon 855 is expected to be released in 2018.

"Qualcomm is engaging TSMC to roll out a modem chip very soon in the first half of 2018 and TSMC will manufacture the mobile giant's upcoming flagship Snapdragon processor, known as Snapdragon 855, before the end of next year", an industry official was quoted saying, as reported by Firstpost.

Further reports also revealed that TSMC will be producing the Snapdragon 855 with the latest 7nm technology. This is what the critics and experts recognized as a big blow to Samsung, who has been recently reported as unable to produce the chipsets for 2018. In the meantime, TSMC has worked with Qualcomm for a number of other chipsets as they are notably known for manufacturing Snapdragon 808 and 810. On the other hand, Samsung was tasked with the responsibility of manufacturing the Snapdragon 845, which is Qualcomm's latest, by using the 10nm process. Fans believe that this would be featured in the highly anticipated and upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

Aside from the reported contracted between Qualcomm and TSMC, reports also revealed that the company's 7nm process will also be used to manufacture Apple's A11 Bionic processor, which was first featured in the iPhone 8, 8Plus, and X. These chipsets were made using TSMC's 10nm process. As such, fans can expect the latest technology to be featured in next year's smartphones.

Qualcomm has yet to release a statement on the matter a TSMC has yet to respond to comment. However, considering that the rumoured release date for the upcoming smartphone flagships is nearing, fans are expecting to have more information on the Snapdragon 855 in the coming months. In the meantime, the Snapdragon 845 is expected to be unveiled for the Samsung Galaxy S9.