'Tsubu★Doll' Latest News: Official Site for Idol-Themed OVA Launched

Tsubu★Doll Official Site Key visual art for five-episode Japanese original video animation (OVA) series, “Tsubu★Doll,”

An official site has been launched for the five-episode Japanese original video animation (OVA) series "Tsubu★Doll."

The series was first announced back in 2014 with a potential release planned for the fall anime season of the same year. Could launching a brand new official site mean that the much anticipated idol-themed OVA will finally be released sometime this year?

The project was originally intended to both introduce and promote the real Sagamihara area, which is located in Kanagawa Prefecture. The project also aimed to familiarize would-be tourists to Sagamihara's specialty products.

The story description posted on the new site talks about the local idol story of Tsubu★Doll, which consists of 16 girls who aim to fulfill their dreams of becoming idols and being on stage in the city of Sagamihara.

However, rather than being a story where the aspiring idols engage in a musical battle to get to the top, the girls will instead be using their dream to also bring life and energy to their city through local idol activities.

The series will bring the girls around the city to visit notable shops that Sagamihara offers. They will also be promoting and participating in festivals that feature the unique and colorful culture of the city that even the people who do not live there can feel and truly appreciate.

And since local idol activities have become quite a trend, these 16 girls will make good use of their talents and passions to get Sagamihara on the map and attract more visitors to their city.

No further detail has been released yet regarding the project. It has also not yet been announced with the previously released cast and crew list will be retained.

More information about the series, as well as the other projects and events planned for it, will be made available at a later date.