'TsukiPro The Animation' Anime Spoilers: Next Episode to Feature Four-Man Idol Unit, Growth

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese musical anime series, “TsukiPro The Animation,” featuring the idol groups under the management of the fictional talent agency TsukiPro: SolidS, QUELL, Growth, and Soara.

The twins from Quell, Issei and Ichiru Kuga were able to triumph over their worries and inhibitions regarding a new project, but how will their fellow idol unit, Growth, fare through theirs on the next episode of the Japanese music-themed anime series, "TsukiPro The Animation"?

In the previous episode, the twins — Issei and Ichiru — were chosen to be part of the musical play, "Grimm the Stories," written and directed by award-winning director, Nomoto Shinya. Aside from the fact that this was their first venture into the musical theater, the story they were assigned to brought on concerns over its seeming similarities to their own lives.

The two of them grew up in an orphanage in Hokkaido, and they have made some wonderful memories there. However, in the play, the part where they were supposed to play Hansel and Gretel showed a stereotypical image of an orphanage as a place of sadness and loss.

This image was rectified in the end after the director saw the effort that the twins were giving their parts. The Kuga twins may have had a tough time internalizing their scenes, which felt unrealistic to them, but after the final revisions on the script, their story became one of courage and hope, and performing their parts became quite natural for them.

On the other hand, the next episode titled "Parallel Lineage" will reportedly feature the four-man idol unit, Growth, which is also being managed by Tsukino Talent Production. The group consists of the leader, Koki Eto along with Kensuke Yaegashi, Ryota Sakuraba, and Mamoru Fujimura, who is known for having a deeply unique outlook in life, having been jobless and homeless at one point in time.

What kind of challenge will these four idols be facing and what will this reveal about their personalities individuals and their dynamics as a group?

"TsukiPro The Animation" airs on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at 11 p.m. JST on KBS Kyoto. It also airs on the same day late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Sun TV and late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS 11. AT-X also airs a new episode on Fridays at 8 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedule and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.