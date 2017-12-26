TsukiPro The Animation Official Site Title card for the in-series event, "TsukiPro Live 2017 Winter Carnival," which is also the title of the final episode of the Japanese idol anime series, "TsukiPro The Animation."

The Japanese idol anime series, "TsukiPro The Animation is about to come to a close, and for its upcoming final episode it will be celebrating the journey and successes of the Tsukino Talent Production's idol groups in a joint concert at the Budokan.

The previous episode served as a pre-concert rally event wherein highlights from the past episodes were shown as a part of a documentary aimed at showcasing each group's efforts leading up to the year-end joint concert.

There were glimpses of the members of SOARA, Growth, SolidS, and QUELL as they go through their daily lives, working on other projects while also trying their best to prepare new songs for the upcoming event. And although there were members who were burdened with other projects such as stage plays, television dramas, and entire groups halted on their tracks by the dreaded creative slack, they have all managed to get through each challenge and become better individuals at each turn.

Being an idol and working towards a successful debut is no easy task, and each day the members of SOARA, Growth, SolidS and QUELL learn something new about adapting to the lows and highs of their chosen field, and in the process learn something new about themselves as well that has always made them better equipped to keep moving forward.

The synopsis for the next episode aptly, titled "TsukiPro Live 2017 Winter Carnival" simply states that the 17 people comprising the groups of SOARA, Growth, SolidS, and QUELL will be closing a chapter in their lives as they finally make it to their dream stage to perform together the music that they have worked hard to create.

But will the live event go smoothly, or will the idols be faced with unexpected bumps along the way? Will the songs that the groups have put together for the concert prove to be enough to continue paving the way for their next goals in the future?

"TsukiPro The Animation" airs on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at 11 p.m. JST on KBS Kyoto. It also airs on the same day late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Sun TV and late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS 11. AT-X also airs a new episode on Fridays 8 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedule and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.