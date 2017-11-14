'TsukiPro The Animation' Episode 7 Spoilers: Which Idol Unit Aims to Be 'Above the Best'?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese musical anime series, “TsukiPro The Animation,” featuring the idol groups under the management of the fictional talent agency TsukiPro: SolidS, QUELL, Growth, and Soara.

The Seventh TsukiPro Sports Tournament brought all the units together for a day of competitive fun on the Japanese music-themed anime series, "TsukiPro The Animation." What other challenges await the idol units under the TsukiPro management as they continue their pursuit of good music and success?

SOARA played host to the Annual TsukiPro Tournament that brought together idol units, including a couple of the more popular ones from the character CD series, "Tsukiuta." The unexpected cameo of Six Gravity and Procellarum came as a pleasant surprise to fans of the music-themed franchise.

However, this was not the only thing that the sports tournament managed to do. Moreover, being on such a competitive field that more or less mirror their struggles towards musical success, made some of the members anxious about their own luck, athletic performance, and future in the idol business.

But despite all of these, the sports tournament also did manage its primary purpose of maintaining what seems to be good camaraderie among the idol units, who readily support and applaud each others' success and resilience in the face of failure.

The Red Team vowed to do better on the next tournament after losing the game to the White Team. And now that the fun is over and there is still an entire year to wait for the next sports event, the idol units will be back to the usual grind on the next episode titled, "Above the Best."

Has the tournament awakened a particularly competitive idol unit's drive to be the best in their chosen field? How will this, in turn, affect their ongoing preparations for the upcoming end-of-the-year concert? Also, will such a drive have a positive or negative effect on the other units' motivation to strive for success?

"TsukiPro The Animation" airs on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at 11 p.m. JST on KBS Kyoto. It also airs on the same day late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Sun TV and late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS 11. AT-X also airs a new episode on Fridays 8 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedule and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.