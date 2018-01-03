Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese musical anime series, “TsukiPro The Animation,” featuring the idol groups under the management of the fictional talent agency TsukiPro: SolidS, QUELL, Growth, and Soara.

The Japanese slice of life music anime series, "TsukiPro The Animation," may have concluded its 13-episode first season run, but fans still have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

Before 2017 ended and right after the music-filled first season finale aired, it was announced via the series' official Twitter account that a second season has been decided. Following their successful joint end of the year concert, "TSUKIPRO LIVE 2017 WINTER CARNIVAL," the idol groups of the Tsukino Talent Productions Agency are coming back to undoubtedly tackle yet another challenge in their progressive rise to success.

No further detail has been released yet, except for a brief update on New Year's Eve, assuring fans that various things are continuously moving towards the production of the upcoming season.

What's coming next for the guys of SOARA, Growth, SolidS, and QUELL, and what new challenges will they be facing, both individually and as a group, as they continue to gain success in their chosen field? Will the second season be focusing on just these four groups, or will there be new groups to look forward to?

The first season began on Oct. 4 and was animated by PRA, with Keitaro Motonaga and Juria Matsumura serving as chief director and director, respectively. Reiko Yoshida was in charge of series composition, while Mariko Oka worked on adapting Yu Satsuki's original character designs for animation. The original story and original story concepts were credited to Fujiwara and Ryoko Seki, while Tohiro Shijima and Akira Takizawa provided the music.

It is not yet clear whether the next season will be bringing the former cast and crew together to reprise their roles.

Further details about "TsukiPro The Animation" season 2 will be available in the coming months on the series' official site, as well as on its official Twitter page.