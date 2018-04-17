Turning to God in a Tough Spot

I hadn't been back to that boardwalk trail through the forest in over 40 years. The Cape Flattery trail takes you to the edge of the continent. I'll never forget the first time I walked it. Back then, I was feeling emotionally pushed to the very edge.

As a teen, my world had been upended by my parent's divorce. I was having to decide between two people I loved. Would I move away with my mom or stay with my dad?

On the boardwalk, I remember hiking ahead of Mom—I wanted to be alone, but she was determined to stay close behind. I was at the age where I'd rather argue with her than listen. I could tell she thought I would be making the wrong choice to live with my dad.

