'Turok' News: Remastered Games Headed to Xbox One in March

Night Dive Studios The "Turok" series of games has players going up against prehistoric beasts with an assortment of armaments.

Night Dive Studios has announced that the remastered editions of "Turok: Dinosaur Hunter" and "Turok 2: Seeds of Evil" are arriving to the Xbox One platform in early March.

The studio released a new video to commemorate the announcement that features several gameplay clips of the classic '90s shooter in action. Both games will be available on March 2 for the Xbox One and can be pre-ordered now. Each game will cost $19.99.

"Turok: Dinosaur Hunter" and its sequel first came out in 1997 and 1998, respectively, for the N64. One of the earlier 3D first-person shooter games, both games have the player going up against prehistoric dinosaurs using various weapons.

Night Dive Studios, a developer known for acquiring rights to old franchises and then remastering them for modern platforms, released a remastered edition of the first game on PC in 2015 and then a remastered edition of the sequel in 2017. Both remasters feature improved graphics and some quality of life additions to better fit the modern times.

Take note that these games are remasters, not remakes. Do not expect AAA-level graphics or anything of the sort, the game still looks like how it did when it first came out in the late '90s, albeit with some better textures and resolution. Admittedly, the low polygon models of the game add a certain charm to it, especially considering it is a game about traveling through time and fighting dinosaurs with guns.

Night Dive Studios was also in the news recently as it announced that its work on a remake of the original "System Shock" is going on hiatus due to internal issues and concerns.

"Turok: Dinosaur Hunter" and "Turok 2: Seeds of Evil" are set to release on March 2 for the Xbox One. More details regarding the game can be found on its official website. The current launch price is set at $19.99 each. Anyone that is interested can also pre-order now.