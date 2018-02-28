'Turok' Remastered Editions Headed to Xbox One and PC

Facebook/NightdiveStudios A promo poster for the 90's first-person shooter game, "Turok."

The 90's classic first-person shooter games "Turok: Dinosaur Hunter" and "Turok 2: Seeds of Evil" have been retouched by video game developers Nightdive Studios for the Xbox One and the Windows PC.

The titles were initially released for Nintendo 64 and the Windows PC back in 1997 and 1998, respectively. As shown in the trailer for the Xbox One versions, there has been no significant improvement in the games' graphics. Fortunately, fans of the game can revisit the world of the "Turok" games on Xbox One and have a nostalgic experience.

The biggest change that fans will experience with the remastered versions of the "Turok" games is their compatibility with the latest hardware's resolution. It is important to note that the graphics remain more or less the same compared to those of the Nintendo 64 and Windows versions, and that the remastered iteration of "Turok 2: Seeds of Evil" will retain the multiplayer mode as well.

Apart from that, the overall aesthetic and gameplay are mostly unchanged. The games focus on a protagonist named Turok, whose main task is to eliminate prehistoric dinosaurs, and a variety of different beasts and creatures in order for players to get to the next levels. One of the main selling point of the game is the vast array of weapons that players can use throughout their run — ranging from bow and arrows to knives, shotguns and rifles.

The title was hailed as a one with quite an absurd premise, but was highly popular due to the vast array of sceneries, as well as the amount of violence that featured in the game. Furthermore, the developers of "Turok" gave a lot of attention to detail in terms of designing the entire ensemble of the game's bestiary, which had fire-breathing dinosaurs as well as those that are armed with guns.

"Turok: Dinosaur Hunter" and "Turok 2: Seeds of Evil" will both be released on Windows PC and Xbox One on March 2.