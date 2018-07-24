TV Show 'God Friended Me' to Explore Faith, Belief, Science Through Eyes of Atheist (CP Premiere)

(Screenshot: CBS) "God Friended Me" to air Sundays this Fall at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access, 2018.

The cast of the upcoming CBS TV show "God Friended Me" say the sitcom will explore all sides of faith and science as the plot follows an atheist whose beliefs are challenged after he receives a friend request from God.

In a Christian Post premiere clip posted on Tuesday (see below), the cast of the upcoming series shares what they believe viewers will get from watching the show.

"Is there, or is there not a God? That conversation is part of what this whole show is all about," actor Joe Morton ("Scandal," "Justice League") who plays the show's pastor, explains in the feature clip.

The new drama will air on Sundays starting this fall. Lead character Brandon Micheal Hall ("The Mayor," "Search Party") believes it will touch "on a subject" that he considers very "sacred."

Supporting actor Suraj Sharma ("Homeland," "Life of Pi") says the show "crisscrosses conversations about belief, faith, God, and science."

Female lead Violett Beane ("The Flash," "The Leftovers") notes, "To tell all those sides in one show is something I don't think I've ever seen before."

Actress Javicia Leslie ("Chef Julien," "MacGyver") believes the show "will appeal to a very broad audiences because of the type of voices in it."

According to the series' synopsis, "Miles (Hall) is an outspoken atheist who, ironically, receives a friend request on social media from God. When he accepts it, Miles is led to Cara Bloom (Violett) ⏤ an online journalist who also receives a friend request from the 'God Account.' This experience transforms Miles and Cara into agents of change in the lives of those around him. Deep down, though, Miles is still convinced that the whole thing is an elaborate hoax. Until he can actually prove that, Miles is content with playing along and changing as many lives as he can."

Miles' father, a pastor, tries to convince his son to return to his Christian faith and stop pushing atheism on his radio program, which he says is leading people to have no hope in life.

"People say that God has a plan for all of us, then he friended me and it turned my life upside down," the lead character says in the trailer, which already has 1 million views on YouTube.

Hall provided a bit more insight to CBS on what Miles' mission is: "His journey [is] finding his belief back in humanity."

Directed by Marcos Siega, "God Friended Me" was written by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt.

For more information on the comical new series, visit the sitcom's website here.