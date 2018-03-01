Twentieth Century Fox Currently Working on 'Silver Surfer' Film

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid The 21st Century Fox logo is seen outside the News Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S. on April 29, 2016.

Twentieth Century Fox has confirmed that it is indeed looking to create a new film based on the story of the Silver Surfer, a Marvel character that it still owns the rights to, along with its successful "X-Men" franchise.

According to reports, Twentieth Century Fox is hustling to make the most out of the Marvel property that it has before the $52 billion merger with Disney commences — which was publicly revealed on Dec. 14 of last year. This has led to the studio executives to hire the necessary personnel to create another "X-Men" film, which is to be directed by "Deadpool" director, Tim Miller.

Other projects that are in the docket for Fox are "Deadpool 2," "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," and "Kitty Pryde." The "Gambit" film, which is attached to actor Channing Tatum, still has no director, but is certainly one of the projects that Fox would want to finish before their time is up.

Of course, included in this plan is a Silver Surfer film, which Twentieth Century Fox is keeping a watchful eye on — since it could be a potentially successful project under its belt when it is all said and done. Fans may remember that Silver Surfer has been seen on the big screen before, in "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" — which was released back in 2007 starring Jessica Alba and Chris Evans.

The upcoming film about the Silver Surfer will be written by Brian K. Vaughan, who has heavily contributed to the world of comics, whether it be Marvel or DC. As of now, this is all the information that has been revealed, which has led others to speculate that the Silver Surfer film could eventually be scrapped if Twentieth Century Fox fails to successfully finish the film before its multi-billion-dollar merger with Disney.

Another possibility is that the Silver Surfer film could be completed, but under the Disney banner instead of Fox.