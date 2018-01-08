'Twin Peaks' Renewal Update: Showtime Talks Season 4 Possibilities

(Photo: Facebook/TwinPeaksOnShowtime) An image from "Twin Peaks: The Return."

While the return of "Twin Peaks" was only meant to be a limited run, Showtime is interested in doing more episodes of the mystery drama.

During the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Showtime president of programming Gary Levine expressed interest in working with David Lynch and Mark Frost, and that they are waiting on the duo. He said:

We're thrilled with "Twin Peaks." The work was extraordinary, the fan reaction was extraordinary and it was incredibly good for our brand. Remember it took 25 years for Mark and David to go from 1.0 to 2.0. Add to that, what David did in the last few years was nothing short of Herculean. To direct 18 episodes of television belongs in the Guinness book, and wrote, and starred and edited and composed. It's a Herculean task and he did it so beautifully, I don't know how soon he wants to do it. The door at Showtime is always open to Mark and David for "Twin Peaks" or anything else they want to talk about.

He went on to say that they are waiting on the duo and that the Showtime door is always open for more "Twin Peaks" or any project that Lynch and Frost would want.

For now, however, nothing is set in stone yet. Showtime president David Nevins has stated that they have not asked Lynch yet and that they only talked about the previous "Twin Peaks" episode.

I have not done it yet. I know better. He's not a guy who's going to be swayed by salesmanship.

Back in September, Lynch hinted that he has not ruled out a fourth season for "Twin Peaks," but it might be a while before the show hits the small screen since it took him four and a half years to write the third run.

Frost, on the other hand, said in October that they are considering making new "Twin Peaks" episode, but nothing is set in stone yet.