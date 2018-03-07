Twitch Establishes New Guidelines for Online Harassment and Attire for Streamers

Twitch has put in place a set of new guidelines, ones that attempt to clarify their earlier and somewhat vague policies regarding the attire of streamers, harassment, and off-platform reporting. The streaming platform also took to social media to announce that the new policies are now in effect starting Monday, March 5.

Twitch, one of the biggest video platforms geared towards online streaming and gaming, put up a post on Twitter to announce that their new Community Guidelines are now in effect. The platform has laid out the new policies in an FAQ format in a new post on their official blog, as well.

Twitter/Twitch The new Twitch Community Guidelines are now in effect, covering their new policies on hateful conduct, harassment, hateful speech, attire and mature content.

The platform has held off on their new guidelines a few days ago, as the Twitch moderation team acknowledges that some of their new policies, specifically those that tried to establish a dress code for streamers, may have been "unreasonably restrictive" which was not their intent at the time, as Polygon reported.

With a second take going well, Twitch has established that their new guidelines have been effective since Monday, March 5. It includes what was seen to be an unusual decision at the time, with Twitch now acting on reports of misconduct outside their platform.

As for the attire, Twitch is now recommending that streamers decide on their outfit based on what is acceptable in a public setting.

"We recommend creators wear attire that would be publicly appropriate for the context, location, and activity they are broadcasting. For example, workout clothes would be appropriate for a fitness stream and a swimsuit would be appropriate for a stream from a public beach," Twitch explained in their FAQ.

For now, Twitch is prohibiting any nudity or mature content regardless of their artistic or educational value, according to their new guidelines. With no mature content filters in place, Twitch will be banning these content outright for now, although it promised that "we are working on ways to make this possible in the future."