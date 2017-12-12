Twitch To Police Sexual Streaming After Complaints About So-called 'Booby-Streamers'

Reuters/Twitch The homepage of live-streaming gaming network Twitch Interactive.

For years Twitch has been the go-to platform for gamers to showcase their skills and earn some cash on the side. Many also turned to various gimmicks to increase their subscriber base such as using a funny voice or letting their audience give shout outs and ask questions.

However, some female streamers have found a much easier way to get more subscribers by showcasing their sexuality on-stream. These so-called "booby-streamers" often wear provocative outfits and point the camera towards their "assets." While this phenomenon has been largely contained in the gaming side of Twitch, it has also permeated to the In Real Life (IRL) section of the streaming site.

Scattered among the artists, cooks and professional eaters are a growing band of young women wearing revealing clothing with some even going the extra mile by dancing or by doing a series of suggestive exercises, like squats, all in an attempt to get subscribers to their channel or to hand over bits, the site's micro-currency.

In recent weeks, high-profile streamers have complained about booby-streamers to Twitch, accusing the site of doing a "poor job" of policing the growing amount of sexual content on the site. This prompted the platform to crack down on female streamers who "sell" sexual content on their bio by suspending their accounts or even outright banning them.

However, some streamers say this is still not enough as these sexual behaviors are not in line with the site's policy. However, booby-streamers appear to be operating in a gray area within the guidelines preventing nudity and the selling of sexual services.

Most of the "sexual" content often constitutes young women showing their cleavage while streaming or in IRL's case, wearing yoga pants which, while certainly provocative, are pretty PG-13 by any standard. In the end, though, it is still up to the audience whether they are will to give their subscription or bits to a young woman who is willing to show a bit of skin, as long as it's not too much that is.