Twitter News: People Can Soon Start Posting Longer Messages as 'Threads'

Twitter Twitter will soon launch a feature called 'Threads' that will let users serialize longer messages in two or more parts.

Twitter is on a roll as it provides more options so users can post longer tweets in easier ways.

Gone are the days when Twitter users had to be very creative and sometimes compromised proper spelling just to limit their message to originally 140 characters.

This week, Twitter announced that it would soon release an update for its users on Android and iOS that would enable them to post message "threads."

Once the feature is available, people will find a plus button when composing a new Twitter post. After typing the first part of the message, users can press the plus button to link a second post and so on.

"You can continue adding more Tweets to your published thread at any time with the new 'Add another Tweet' button. Additionally, it's now simpler to spot a thread – we've added an obvious 'Show this thread' label," Twitter further explained.

Twitter said it had observed users trying several ways to post longer messages some years ago. The company then called this method of tweeting "threading," which was described as "an innovative way to present a train of thought, made up of connected but individual elements."

The addition of Threads is one of the several major changes applied to Twitter this year. Just last month, the company doubled the maximum number of characters allowed per tweet. From 140, Twitter finally allowed all of its users to post messages with up to double that size.

In the company's announcement, it explained that the addition of more characters and allowing people to link two or more messages as a single post followed Twitter's observation that social media users "may want to serialize a longer story or thought, or provide ongoing commentary on an event or topic."

Twitter did not provide a specific release date for the update that carries the Threads feature. However, it promised that it would launch "in the coming weeks."