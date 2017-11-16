Twitter Revokes Verification Badge From Far Right Accounts

Reuters/Brendan Mcdermid

Twitter has implemented new guidelines on the verification badges that they grant to the public. As a result of the changes, the blue verification badge on several far-right accounts and personalities have been removed.

"We're working on a new authentication and verification program. In the meantime, we are not accepting any public submissions for verification and have introduced new guidelines for the program," said Twitter in a statement. "We are conducting an initial review of verified accounts and will remove verification from accounts whose behavior does not fall within these new guidelines. We will continue to review and take action as we work towards a new program we are proud of."

Further reports have revealed that the blue verification badge was removed from white supremacist figures, such as Richard Spencer and Jason Kessler. Both have questioned Twitter's decision, and the social media giant has yet to respond to any request for comment made after the statement they released.

As was mentioned, Twitter is removing the verification based on their behavior. Although the process would only consider the behavior made on Twitter, the developers have begun to consider how online behavior can reflect on offline behavior. This means that people who are seen to be offensive beyond the microblogging platform or those who seem to be violating the principles of Twitter will lose their verification badge permanently.

Twitter has yet to provide a detailed explanation of how verification will be assessed moving forward. Some critics brought up the question of how the social media giant plans to assess online and offline behavior that violates their policies. They have also yet to shed light on the assessment tools they will be used to determine which accounts will lose the blue verification badge. However, fans and users are expecting more information to be revealed in the coming weeks.