Twitter is about to be the next major platform to prohibit ads about cryptocurrency and Initial Coin Offerings, after Facebook and soon, Google. The social media platform will reportedly be rolling out their new policy over the next couple of weeks.

Facebook was the first among the big three to announce a ban on all cryptocurrency ads and ICOs, even from established services like major crypto wallets and exchanges. The ban covered Facebook partner Instagram, too, as well as the company's Audience Network advertising platform, starting Jan. 31 of this year.

Pixabay/make-someones-day An illustration photo of several popular cryptocurrencies here, as represented by physical coins, from the top clockwise: ethereum, ripple and bitcoin.

Unlike Facebook's comprehensive ban, and later in June, Google following suit, Twitter could be allowing a few exceptions to their ban, as Sky News reported. The new policy could be out and in place in two weeks, and like the other bans announced earlier, it covers advertisements for Initial Coin Offerings, token sales, and cryptocurrency wallets.

The ban would also cover the entire global Twitter network, as well.

Twitter would not issue a statement confirming the report for now, according to CoinDesk, but the microblogging platform is not issuing any official word to debunk the news, either.

Twitter has been a popular platform not only for ICO promoters and token sellers, but also established cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets. Celebrities that have promoted ICOs have relied on their Twitter followers to quickly market their offers, as well.

Company CEO Jack Dorsey has earlier responded "we are on it," on a tweet about cryptocurrency scam accounts that have proliferated on the platform. Twitter has reportedly been issuing an informal ban, commonly known as a "shadow ban," against the accounts of some known cryptocurrency influencers, with little to no notification.

Meanwhile, Google is poised to issue its own ban on crypto advertising later this June, as well.