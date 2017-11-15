'Two Car' Episode 7 Spoilers: What Comes Next After a Kneeler Racing Crash?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the original Japanese sports anime series, “Two Car,” created by Silver Link as part of their 10th anniversary project.

Twin racers Maria and Yuria's struggles with identity and their need for some significant change were front and center in the previous episode of the Japanese sports anime series, "Two Car." However, after their attempt to be someone that they're not ultimately ended in a crash, how will this affect their fate in the ongoing Miyakejima Tourist Trophy?

Single Duet's Maria and Yuria have always been similar in a lot of ways and have even begun thinking of themselves as only one person. But participating in the ongoing kneeler race in the island of Miyakejima seemed to have inspired them to try and strive for a change, an endeavor that ended up working to their own disadvantage.

In the end, the twins were seen in a rather bad shape after their vehicle crashed during a race. Could the injuries they have sustained as a result of this be severe enough to keep them from participating in the kneeler race? Or will the injuries be minor enough to just help them learn the lessons they need to learn in order to strengthen their partnership, both as racers and as twins?

Will the twins still opt to continue racing for the MIyakejima Tourist Trophy, or will they instead decide to sit this one out in order to work on their relationship first?

In line with this, series protagonists Yuri and Megumi have yet to work on their complicated relationship as well. And since they seemed to be following the pattern of featuring each kneeler racing team and their individual issues, fans speculate that Yuri and Megumi will ultimately be featured last.

But will they be able to fix whatever needs fixing, as did all of the other teams that have been featured? Or will watching over their opponents only make them realize how unfit they are to still be racing together?

"Two Car" airs on Saturdays at midnight JST on AT-X and on Mondays at late night 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS Fuji. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.