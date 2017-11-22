'Two Car' Episode 8 Spoilers: Are Yuri and Megumi on Their Way to Becoming a Formidable Kneeler Racing Pair?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the original Japanese sports anime series, “Two Car,” created by Silver Link as part of their 10th anniversary project.

In wanting to have an identity apart from each other, racing twins Maria and Yuria ended up sending themselves headlong into an accident. Now that they have survived and have resolved their issues in their own ways, which pair's backstory will be featured next on the Japanese sports anime series, "Two Car"?

The previous episode picked up from the racing accident that involved conflicted twins Maria and Yuria. The twins survived the accident to race another day, but their problems with their too similar identities and their struggle to free themselves from it still lingered, and these even led to a second crash.

But all's well that ends well eventually when the two of them decided to keep being who they were and not try to be any different from each other anymore, since it was only making them lose sight of each other.

Now that the twins' problem has been solved, whose issues will be featured next as the kneeler race event in Mikakejima continues?

On the other hand, fans can't help but notice that the usual cat-fight between the main characters Yuri and Megumi has significantly lessened while they busied themselves in helping resolve the other pairs' conflicts. Will they finally be able to look into their own partnership and make the necessary effort to fix anything that has been broken there?

Could seeing how the other teams have been improving after facing their issues be enough of an influence for them to want to return to how they were before they quarreled over a man's affection, and in doing so become an even stronger kneeler racing team?

"Two Car" airs on Saturdays at midnight JST on AT-X and on Mondays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS Fuji. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.