Two 'Player Unknown's Battlegrounds' Mobile Now in Early Access

Bluehole Studio Inc. A promotional image for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds"

Chinese tech giant Tencent is wasting no time releasing two "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" mobile games in early access after acquiring the rights to publish the game in China. Prior to launch, both games have had 75 million players pre-register between them topping the country's iOS charts.

According to industry analyst Danial Ahmad, the first game dubbed "PUBG: Army Attack" focuses solely on land, air and sea battles and was developed in-house by Tencent. In addition to their usual weapons, players will also be able to control ships and helicopters to take each other out for that oh so delicious chicken dinner.

The second game, "PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield," is a mobile port of the main game created by Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene. Developed by Lightspeed and Quantum Studio, it will feature the same last-man-standing battle on an island.

The games were first announced back in December following Tencent's deal with developer PUBG Corp which gave them the rights to localize the game in China. There are currently 500 million mobile gamers in the country, a market which the company plans to take a huge chunk of. It is currently unknown if Tencent will be publishing the games outside China.

In addition to the mobile versions of "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds," Tencent will also be publishing the PC version of the game albeit with a few changes. According to the company, these alterations will bring the popular survival game to be more in line with socialist culture and values after it was criticized by China's content regulator.

Tencent adds that the changes will highlight the spirit of teamwork and competition in the game, making sure it delivers "healthy, positive cultural and value guidance, especially for underage users."

After being released back in March of 2017, "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" has become a global sensation reaching over 20 million players in less than a year. The game has been very popular in China with the country accounting for the majority of its player base.