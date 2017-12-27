Tyler Duggar News: Fans Are Not Happy With The 20th Duggar Child's Name

Facebook/CountingOnTLC Some of the kids of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar in the promo photo for their show 'Counting On' on TLC.

The Duggar household is already growing after some of the kids of Jim Bob and Michell Duggar continuously add more members to their family. But the large family still added a new member to the large brood when they took in Tyler Hutchins in their home. However, some fans reportedly claim that the kid does not belong with them.

Previous reports revealed that the Duggars were given the permanent guardianship of Michelle's great-nephew in November 2016. "Jim Bob and Michelle couldn't be happier right now," a source stated during that time. "Jim Bob and Michelle have made the child feel right at home. They treat him like their own and he looks up to them as parents."

According to reports, Tyler is the biological son of Rachel, the daughter of Michelle's sister Carolyn. She was reportedly a teenager when she gave birth to Tyler, but opted to give up the child's custody to her mother in August 2015. However, Carolyn suffered a stroke in July this year, which is why Jim Bob and Michelle opted to step in and offered to care for the child.

The family seemed to be happy with Tyler's presence in their home, based on the Instagram post of 21-year-old Josiah on Instagram where the nine-year-old Tyler was seen playing in the snow. Josiah seemed glad to see the so-called 20th member of the family had fun making a small snowman.

However, another report claimed that some of the fans of the Duggars were criticizing Tyler's name since it does not start with the letter "J." Those who followed the family's journeys in the defunct "19 Kids and Counting" TV series and its spin-off "Counting On" know that Jim Bob and Michelle liked to name their kids with names that start with "J," that is why some of them reportedly believe that Tyler is out of place.

Yet it seemed like the Arkansas-based family does not mind if Tyler's name is not in synch with the rest of them.