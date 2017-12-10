Reuters/Lucas Jackson Actress Tyra Banks arrives at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012.

Tyra Banks is making an explosive comeback to "America's Next Top Model," and with her return, she's bringing a couple of drag queens with her.

Model-producer Tyra Banks hasn't been in "America's Next Top Model" since 2015 and with her absence, she has allowed pop star Rita Ora to take over while she hosts another reality competition, "America's Got Talent." However, it's definitely looking like Banks finally felt a strong desire to return to the show that she had started over a decade ago. And with her impending return, she's bringing in a few changes to the show.

First and foremost, the show will feature a crossover with "RuPaul's Drag Race," and in their preview photoshoot, the new model aspirants were paired with notable drag queens Katya, Valentina and Manila Luzon.

"They're so friggin' gorgeous and can pose their asses off," said Banks. "That's a difficult model to be in a shot with.... Not all of my models prevailed. Valentina killed it. I'm sitting there editing film and I'm like, can I get a shot of my girls looking at least half as good as Valentina?" She added.

Furthermore, there will also be an all-new "throwback" segment that will bring together previous "ANTM" personalities such as Nigel Barker and cycle 3 winner Eva Marcille.

"We were inspired by Throwback Thursday on Instagram and how popular that is, so we decided to dedicate an entire episode to Top Model throwback, and that's something I want to continue on the show in the future: to always have an episode that's all about the throwback," she explained.

What's more is that the show will no longer have an age limit for the contestants meaning people of all ages can join "ANTM." Joining Tyra Banks is model Ashley Graham, Law Roach and the chief creative officer of Paper magazine, Drew Elliot.

Cycle 24 of "America's Next Top Model" is set to air this coming Jan. 9, 2018 on VH1.