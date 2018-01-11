U.S. Senator Demands Answers From Apple Regarding Slowing Down Old iPhones

REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA Senator John Thune (R-SD) speaks during a news conference accompanied by (L-R) Senator Roger Wicker, Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington August 4, 2015.

Recent reports have revealed that U.S. Senator John Thune, who heads the Commerce, Science, and Technology Committee has reached out to Apple regarding the issue of how they were slowing down older iPhones instead of offering battery replacement. The news comes after Apple released a statement to their customers.

According to Reuters, Thune reportedly demanded better transparency from Apple in the wake of the controversy regarding their decision to slow down older iPhone to preserve the longevity of the device's battery. Furthermore, the senator asked if the tech giant considered offering free battery replacements or even allowing an option for rebates. Aside from the insistent questions, Thune also asked Apple if they ever informed their customers of their decision to slow down older iPhones and if they offered them an option to decline the move. Given the sensitivity an implications of the matter, Thune has requested for Apple to reply to his letter by Jan. 23. Consequences have yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Apple has released a statement on their most recent controversy. Although they have not yet responded to comment on the letter from Thune, Apple seems to be intent on apologizing to their customers.

"We've always wanted our customers to be able to use their iPhones as long as possible. We're proud that Apple products are known for their durability, and for holding their value longer than our competitors' devices," said Apple in a statement. "At Apple, our customers' trust means everything to us. We will never stop working to earn and maintain it. We are able to do the work we love only because of your faith and support — and we will never forget that or take it for granted."

As the deadline for their response to the U.S. Senator nears, more information is expected to be released in the coming days.