Ubisoft News: 'Far Cry 5' and 'The Crew 2' Release Dates Delayed

Reuters/Jonathan Alcorn A man walks past a Ubisoft logo at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California June 11, 2014.

Recent reports have revealed that Ubisoft announced that "Far Cry 5," "The Crew 2," and an unannounced title have been delayed and instead, the game developer has opted to invest more in its development.

According to Ubisoft, the highly anticipated "Far Cry 5" has been delayed from its original Feb. 27, 2018 release date to March 27. "Far Cary 5" is expected to feature Hope County, Montana, where players will be allowed to create and produce their own characters, who is tasked with the responsibilities of a senior deputy. The villains of the storyline of "Far Cry 5" is a religious cult called Eden's Gate, whose practices have negatively impacted some of the characters in the story.

Meanwhile, "The Crew 2" has been moved from the definitive March 16, 2018 release date to Ubisoft's 2018-2019 fiscal year. There is no specific release date as of yet, but it is expected to land in stores sometime in between April and September next year. "The Crew" is set to feature an open world U.S.A. that has been optimized and built for motorsports. Players will be able to experience four modes, including street, pro, off-road, and freestyle racing. Regardless of the delay, the beta of "The Crew 2" will be push through as planned. Furthermore, Ubisoft also announced that another title, which has yet to be released will also be delayed.

"This decision is in line with our strategic vision of developing even more engaging and higher quality experiences for gamers," said Christine Burgess-Quémard, Ubisoft's worldwide studios executive director, as reported by GameSpot. "Taking more time with Assassin's Creed Origins enabled our talented development team to fully express their creative vision. As expected, this had a very positive impact on the game's quality and largely participated to its commercial success. Taking a similar approach, we have decided to invest additional development time in three upcoming games."