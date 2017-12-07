Ubisoft Offers 'Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag' and 'World in Conflict' for Free

Ubisoft is giving away two free PC games this month, for a limited time. "Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag" will be available starting Wednesday, Dec. 12, up to Dec. 18, while the "World in Conflict" giveaway starts Monday, Dec. 4, until Dec. 11.

The company is giving away two of their PC games for free, via their own UPlay games distribution platform. The earlier of the two promos, for real-time strategy title "World in Conflict," is now up and ready for download according to Ubisoft's blog update.

Ubisoft Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag cover

The giveaway is a package deal, too, with Ubisoft throwing in the "Soviet Assault" expansion for free from Monday, Dec. 4, at 12 p.m. EST until next week, Dec. 11, at 5 a.m. EST.

The promo is part of the anniversary celebrations for "World in Conflict," which was launched a decade ago. The game is an RTS set in an alternative world where the Soviet Union launched an invasion campaign against the United States in the 1980s.

After that promo ends, "Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag" takes over. Ubisoft is offering the fourth "Assassin's Creed" game for free from Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. EST until Monday, Dec. 18, at 5 a.m. EST.

"In honor of the tenth anniversary of the first Assassin's Creed game, you'll be able to get Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag for free," Ubisoft announced as part of yet another 10 years for one of their game series.

In "Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag," players take on the role of Edward Kenway, a pirate living rough in the high seas of the Caribbean. He gets tangled up in the age-long conflict between the Assassins and the Templars, but still manages to get more than his share of the pirate life - searching for plunder, sinking enemy ships, and exploring the treasures below the sea.

"As long as you download the games through Uplay during their free periods, they will be yours to keep and play whenever you like," Ubisoft assured players in their announcement post.