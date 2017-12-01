Ubisoft Presents Its Latest Experimental Game Indie Game 'Ode'

Ubisoft Ubisoft releases its latest platformer 'Ode' now available for the PC

Ubisoft has finally released the latest creation of its home grown Reflections Studio in the form of "Ode." The "musical exploration" platformer is now available for the PC via Ubisoft's Uplay service.

A couple of years ago, Ubisoft decided to branch out from its AAA projects and decided to foster the development of an incubator at its Reflections Studio to make indie games. The studio has since released a number of titles that rely more on a simple premise with stunning audio and aesthetics rather than compelling stories and cutting edge graphics.

For those asking why haven't they heard of "Ode" before, that's because Ubisoft announced it the same day it was released. They also released a debut trailer to tell gamers what the title is all about.

Described as a "journey of pure joy," players follows the story of well, Joy, in a game that combines experimentation in open-world environments with musical puzzles. Transform Joy while collecting fallen stars and ascend through 4 fantasy worlds revealing melodic landscapes which players can then add layer upon layer of music to create a crescendo of sound and light.

Similar to other Reflections titles like 2015's "Grow Home," the game is simple in every sense of the word: no HUD, no hints, no bars to fill, and no threats, just pure exploration within its soothing synesthesia. Producer Anne Langourieux describes it as a "musical exploration" where players gradually bring a world to life through music and light.

Langourieux says that the game referenced titles with strong musical and visual dimensions such as Flower, Journey and Rez. The developers also used other non-video game elements as inspiration such as Neil deGrasse Tyson's series "Cosmos," a poem by Leonard Cohen, and many more.

Looking to relax with game filled with soothing music and stunning visuals? Be sure to pick up "Ode" for the PC from the Ubisoft store for just $5.