Ubisoft Server Issues Update: Problems Across Multiple Games Resolved

Players who just want to play a quick match of "Ghost Recon: Wildlands," or "Rainbow Six: Siege" were interrupted by server issues earlier this weekend. Ubisoft has announced that they have fixed the problem, but not before players on the PC and consoles experienced disconnections and queue waits.

Multiplayer-heavy games of Ubisoft were the worst-hit by the server and connection issues that players experienced on Saturday, Jan. 6. Ubisoft was quick to work on the issues, and just at the close of the weekend, the company announced that all issues should already be fixed.

Facebook/Ubisoft Ubisoft announced that the server problems impacting multiple games across platforms have been resolved.

"The issues should now be resolved and services should be returning to normal. Thanks for your patience," the Ubisoft team announced in their forum update on Jan 6. at 3:30 a.m. EDT.

The team has been working overnight since before 8:30 p.m. EDT the previous day, when they updated the community that their "administrators are still working to resolve these issues."

Games like "Rainbow Six: Siege" and "Ghost Recon: Wildlands" were affected on all platforms; PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC players all experienced intermittent disconnections, lag, and long queue waiting times. Multiplayer game modes were especially difficult to launch last weekend, according to Gamespot.

The same happened to players of "The Crew," "Steep," "Watch Dogs 2," "Trials Fusion" and "AirMech Arena," as well. Games like "For Honor" were subject to interruptions as well, and surprisingly enough, even the several versions of "Just Dance" were also affected, according to Comic Book.

Ubisoft also took to social media to announce that services should be running fine. "The server issues are resolved and services are returning to normal. Thanks for your patience," the publisher posted on Twitter on Jan. 7.

Even then, some users still reported server issues for their Ubisoft games. These reports were fewer and less frequent than this weekend, though, as players seem to have fewer problems playing online after Ubisoft's announcement.