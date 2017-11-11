Ubisoft to Release More Titles for Nintendo Switch

Facebook/rayman 'Rayman Legends' is one of the most successful Ubisoft titles on Nintendo Switch.

One of the gaming industry's leading developers and publishers is looking to expand its lineup of games for Nintendo's flagship console.

Speaking in an earnings call this week, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot announced that fans can expect more titles on the console in 2018. "We will have some Switch games next year," confirmed Guillemot, though the top executive did not say which titles will be launched.

Gamespot, on the other hand, said that it is also unsure if Guillemot was referring to the 2018 calendar year or the company's 2018 fiscal year. Furthermore, the Ubisoft boss said that they are "very happy" with the way the Switch has been faring in the market. Nintendo has sold over 7.3 million units globally, based on its latest count.

Ubisoft's Switch games accounted for 19 percent of their game sales last quarter, led by titles like "Rayman Legends," "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle," and "Just Dance 2017." In addition, the company has also launched other notable titles like "Just Dance 2018" and "Monopoly," with two other titles, namely, "Starlink: Battle for Atlas" and "Steep" also slated for release soon.

On the flipside, another company has chosen to take a back seat in terms of releasing new titles for the Switch. Tech reporter Takashi Mochizuki of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) recently confirmed via Twitter that Electronic Arts (EA) will first re-examine the playing field in relation to the console's impact in the market.

He said that EA's finance chief Blake Jorgensen told WSJ that they want "to fully understand what the demand is" for their "FIFA 18" title on the console. The EA exec noted that it i still too soon for them to judge whether the title is a success in the Switch. After assessing the console's performance after its first full year in the market, only then will EA will decide if it will develop new games for Switch.