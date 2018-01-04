'Uchu Sentai Kyuranger' Episode 44 Spoilers: Series Antagonist Don Armage's Identity to Be Revealed?

TV Asahi’s Official Uchu Sentai Kyuranger Page Promotional image for the Japanese live-action special effects series, “Uchu Sentai Kyuranger (Space Squadron Nine Ranger),” the 41st entry in the long-running “Super Sentai” series.

The Japanese live-action special effects series, "Uchu Sentai Kyuranger (Space Squadron Nine Ranger)," returns this Sunday for its first episode in 2018. Could the good guys be harboring an enemy in their midst all this time?

Following the death of King Aslan (Gin'nojō Yamazaki) of the planet Kaien, his son, Lucky (Takumi Kizu), continues to face the villainous Don Armage (voiced by Atsuki Tani). Their actions, however, have also been increasing the resistance efforts all across the universe, as the famous interstellar artist Hoshi Minato (Hiroya Matsumoto) himself will reveal in the next episode.

According to the synopsis for episode 44, titled "Don Armage's Identity," it seems that hope may finally be returning to the universe after the most recent defeat and disappearance of Don Armage. But then, various planets in the Corvus system begin to explode one by one in rapid succession, and Lucky and the rest of the Kyuranger are sent to investigate.

They will find themselves on a planet called Verona, where, as it turns out, Tsurugi Ohtori (Keisuke Minami) and his best friend, Quervo (Daisuke Namikawa), once met.

Then again, Tsurugi is the only one among them who knows the truth behind Don Armage's identity. What connection does Tsurugi have with the universe's ultimate tormentor? What new truths will the Kyurangers be learning about their enemy and how will this affect their ongoing fight to bring peace back on Earth?

Also, could one of their own be in a secret alliance with Don Armage? The Kyuranger's upcoming battle in the Corvus System is about to unravel some deep truths about the enemy, as well as themselves. Could this finally be the beginning of the end for Don Armage and his plans of destroying and subsequently recreating Earth?

"Uchu Sentai Kyuranger" episode 44 airs on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 9:30 a.m. JST on TV Asahi's Superhero Time block.